Style-oriented 2019 Audi Q8 to cost $68,395

2019 Audi Q8, Atacama Desert, Chili, media drive, June 2018
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 7, 2018

On Thursday, Audi said that its 2019 Q8 crossover SUV will cost $68,395 to start when it goes on sale later this year. That price puts the Q8 between its cheaper BMW X6 and costlier Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe rivals.

The 2019 Audi Q8 will be available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels.

MORE: Audi Q8 first look: crossover SUVs über alles

The 2019 Audi Q8 shares its platform, but not much of its style, with the three-row Audi Q7. The Q8 costs about $10,000 more than the Q7, but the brand's new design and luxury SUV flagship uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain mated to a turbocharged V-6 engine good for 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The Q7 uses a different V-6 rated at 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. 

Further differentiating itself from the Q7, the Audi Q8 also includes a standard adaptive suspension, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment, an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate and secondary controls, and a 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are also standard on every Q8.

ALSO SEE: 2019 Audi A6 priced at $59,895, higher than BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class

For $4,000 more, the Q8 Premium Plus adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger that doubles as a 4G LTE signal booster, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, blind-spot monitors, and reverse automatic emergency braking.

The range-topping Q8 Prestige features 21-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display system, and a few other items for $77,545. All prices listed include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Armada SUV's price climbs to $48,185 thanks to new active safety tech 2019 Nissan Armada SUV's price climbs to $48,185 thanks to new active safety tech
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison goes through the river and into the woods 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison goes through the river and into the woods
Redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to cost $34,985 Redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to cost $34,985
Style-oriented 2019 Audi Q8 to cost $68,395 Style-oriented 2019 Audi Q8 to cost $68,395
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.