Ford truck recall, Mustang-based crossover SUV, Tesla's Swiss debut: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks over seat belt fire risk

Ford Motor Company said on Thursday that owners of 2 million F-150 pickups built between 2014 and 2018 will need to bring their trucks back to dealers to have interior trim components modified due to concerns that their seat belts could catch fire.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison goes through the river and into the woods

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup truck unveiled Thursday takes off-roading to extremes.

Ford cuts off national advertising for its sedans and hatchbacks

If there was still any of hope that Ford’s car models would somehow survive the commitment to turn exclusively to trucks, crossovers, and SUVs, that spark has been extinguished. The company confirmed Wednesday that it will be stopping national advertising for all its car models.

2020 Ford electric SUV teaser via Joann Muller via Michael Martinez

From Motor Authority:

Ford teases Mustang-inspired electric SUV due in 2020

Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV due in 2020 has been previewed in a teaser sketch.

2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe spy shots

A coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne has been rumored for several years and prototypes testing in the wild confirm the vehicle is finally coming.

2020 Kia full-size SUV based on Telluride concept spotted in the wild

Kia's new full-size SUV based on 2016's Telluride concept is currently testing in the Middle East sans camouflage gear and photos are starting to hit social media.

2020 Tesla Roadster at 2018 Grand Basel show - Image via Bluewin

From Green Car Reports:

The new 2020 Tesla Roadster that wasn't in Switzerland

Tesla made a lot of noise about a big surprise it planned for the Grand Basel auto show, a celebration of architecture and design in Switzerland's northern industrial city.

Ford requests exception to electric-car noise rule for police cruisers

It's tough to sneak up on bad guys in a loud car.

Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car

With its latest self-driving car concept, Volvo wants to take on the airline industry.