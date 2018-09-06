2019 Nissan Armada SUV's price climbs to $48,185 thanks to new active safety tech

September 6, 2018

The full-size 2019 Nissan Armada SUV that's just now arriving in the automaker's dealers costs $2,095 more than last year's model, Nissan said Tuesday. Its higher price is justified by newly standard active safety tech on all trims.

The least costly 2019 Armada, the SV trim with rear-wheel drive, is $48,185 and now includes forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-door alert system that reminds drivers that back-seat passengers may be along for the ride in certain situations. That safety tech was not available on last year's Armada SV and it was bundled into an expensive option package on the Armada SL.

The 2019 Armada SL now costs $52,985, about $2,100 more than last year, while the Armada Platinum's price climbs about $1,900 to $61,085. The range-topping Armada Platinum Reserve costs $64,085.

Adding four-wheel drive ups the Armada's price by $3,000 regardless of trim level. All prices included a mandatory $1,395 destination charge, which is unchanged from last year.

The Armada shares its design, its powertrain, and its underpinnings with the Infiniti QX80. The least-expensive QX80 costs about $66,500 with rear-wheel drive, making the Armada something of a bargain when similarly equipped.

Nissan's largest three-row SUV is also less costly than its rivals from Ford and General Motors. The cheapest Ford Expedition costs about $53,000. The base Chevrolet Tahoe Custom costs $1,000 more than the Armada SV, and it does without a third row of seats.

