2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison goes through the river and into the woods

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup truck unveiled Thursday takes off-roading to extremes.

Chevy and an aftermarket outfitter best known for its modified Jeep Wranglers teamed up to create the ZR2 Bison, which will go on sale next January. Michigan-based American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) took the already capable Colorado ZR2 and added a quintet of boron steel skid plates to protect the truck's engine oil pan, transfer case, front and rear differentials, and fuel tank.

Stamped steel front and rear bumpers give the ZR2 Bison a beefy look, but Chevy said that they're also functional. Up front, the AEV-supplied bumper features provisions for a winch and includes fog lights. The rear bumper features recovery points. A special grille up front features "Chevrolet" script in place of the "bowtie" worn by other Colorados.

AEV's logo adorns the truck's bed sides, its tailgate, its floor mats, and its front-seat head restraints.

A snorkel that snakes its way up the pickup's passenger-side windshield pillar will be available as an option from AEV rather than Chevrolet, leaving the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro as the only vehicle available from the factory with such an intake system.

Otherwise, the Bison package builds on the standard ZR2's front and rear locking differentials, Multimatic-supplied suspension dampers, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road rubber.

The Bison package will be available with either a 3.6-liter V-6 gasoline engine or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4. Extended- and crew-cab configurations with short and long beds will also be available.

Chevy hasn't announced pricing, but it's safe to say that it will be well above the $42,000 Chevy asks for a 2019 Colorado ZR2.