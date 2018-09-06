High-value 2019 Mini Oxford Edition targets students, recent grads

Mini said Wednesday that its dealers soon will offer a hatchback available only to a small audience: students and recent graduates.

The 2019 Mini Oxford Edition will be available to those who can prove eligibility in two- and four-door hatchback configurations with a price that undercuts anything else in the brand's portfolio.

Costing $20,600 for the two-door and $21,600 for the four-door, the 2019 Oxford Editions are priced about $2,000 less than any other Mini Cooper—and the automaker said that they include $6,900 worth of additional equipment. Those prices include a mandatory $850 destination charge.

They include such normally optional features as heated seats, a panoramic moonroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and parking sensors. Buyers have a choice of six exterior hues, five of which require a $500 upcharge, and either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The catch? To get one, potential buyers need to show that they're enrolled as a full- or part-time student in an accredited two- or four-year college or that they received a diploma within the last 12 months. Mini said that students pursuing a post-bachelor degree are eligible, too.

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition's name doesn't have anything to do with the historic British university. Instead, it comes from the brand's headquarters location in England.