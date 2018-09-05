192,000 Toyota Prius hybrids recalled over fire risk

An engine wiring harness that can fray and start a fire prompted Toyota on Wednesday to recall 192,000 examples of its popular hybrid hatchback in the U.S. The recall covers 2016-2018 model year Toyota Prius hybrids.

At fault is wiring that comprises the Prius' hybrid-electric system, which the automaker said can rub against a cover at one contact point over time. If the rubber coating around the wires wears off, Toyota said that there is a risk of a short circuit that could cause a fire to start.

Toyota said that it will begin alerting owners of affected vehicles later this month by mail to let them know about the recall, which its dealers will fix for free.

The affected Prius models were built in Japan from June 2015 to May 2018. Globally, the recall also includes the Toyota C-HR, but American-market models of the automaker's small crossover are not affected.

The recall was prompted by wires that frayed on a vehicle in Japan.

Globally, Toyota recalled more than 1 million vehicles to fix a similar issue, but it said that the Prius is the only model it sold in the U.S. with the issue.