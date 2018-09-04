Weekend getaways, Chevy Camaro 1LE Turbo, Formula E expansion: What's New @ The Car Connection

Daytripper: 6 cars and 6 unexpected Labor Day weekend getaways

Labor Day is summer’s last gasp for warm-weather escapades. The final stand for top-down driving, ice-cold road slushies, sunscreen, shorts and T-shirts, the lot. The three-day weekend makes a great time to explore the country.

Citing Trump tariffs, Ford cancels China-built Focus Active crossover for US

Ford Motor Company quickly axed from its U.S. lineup a small crossover based on its global-market Focus, telling reporters Friday that it won't import the car from China next year.

2019 Jeep Compass Review

The 2019 Jeep Compass splits hairs to find its narrow niche among compact crossover SUVs. Bigger than a Renegade but smaller than a Cherokee, the Compass steers toward comfort and usability than scrambling up a mountainside.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive review: Marathoner's muscles in a wide receiver's body

Muscle cars of the 1960s generally did one thing well. They ground out tarmac-ripping power and torque, hurtling their body-on-frame selves straight down the road or the dragstrip with astonishing acceleration. But squiggly roads, braking zones, or enduring a track meet for longer than 15 minutes caused overheating, oil starvation, and all manner of mechanical apoplexy.

Are expensive tires worth the price?

Everyone likes to find ways to save money. With respect to your car, there are times when you can opt for lower octane fuel, more affordable oil, and non-OEM parts. But should you skimp when it comes to buying tires?

Total seclusion: Rolls-Royce Privacy Suite turns Phantom into rolling meeting space

Elites will have no need to wait until their destination to discuss pressing matters, at least not when they're in the back seat of Rolls-Royce's Phantom.

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race car dynamic debut during 2018 Formula E Berlin ePrix

Formula E develops new off-road Extreme E racing series

Formula E, the first all-electric worldwide racing series, plans to expand beyond street racing to remote parts of the planet with a new series.

Byton begins road testing its electric car in China

Chinese electric-car startup automaker Byton has begun testing its upcoming M-Byte electric car in China, the company said Tuesday.

Dyson plans to build electric-car test track in Britain

In another step to show it's serious about building an electric car, Dyson, the British vacuum-cleaner maker, has laid out plans to build a test track in Britain.