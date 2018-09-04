Apple's self-driving car rear-ended

Vintage Apple logo
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 4, 2018

A Lexus RX 450h fitted with Apple's experimental self-driving car technology was hit by a driver in a 2016 Nissan Leaf last month, a police report said.

The crash is believed to have been the first involving the car testing technology for Apple's secretive Project Titan program. A post-crash report posted online by the California Department of Motor Vehicles noted "moderate" damage to the 2016 Lexus crossover SUV's rear end but didn't comment on the condition of other vehicle.

The incident occurred at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 24 in Sunnyvale, California, a couple of miles north of Apple's headquarters as the Lexus was preparing to merge onto the southbound Lawrence Expressway from Kifer Road. The DMV's report noted that both vehicles were moving when the impact occurred.

"The Apple test vehicle was traveling less than 1 mph waiting for a safe gap to complete the merge when a 2016 Nissan Leaf contacted the Apple test vehicle at approximately 15 mph," the report stated.

Apple has not commented publicly about the incident. The tech firm was granted its self-driving car permit from the state of California in 2017.

Apple is believed to have a fleet numbering nearly 60 Lexus RX crossovers fitted with its experimental self-driving equipment. However, the tech giant and Volkswagen are reportedly collaborating on a project that will see specially prepared VW vans with with Apple's propriety hardware and software hit the road as early as the end of this year.

2018
