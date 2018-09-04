2019 VW Passat lineup pared, V-6 and GT dropped

The 2019 VW Passat mid-size sedan will come in just two trim levels, a third of what dealers were able to stock last year, and it will no longer be available with a V-6 engine upgrade.

VW told The Car Connection last week that the Chattanooga, Tennessee-built Passat will be available in Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line trim levels. Last year's S, SEL, and GT trim levels will no longer be available.

VW said that the Wolfsburg Edition will include 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition, synthetic leather upholstery, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors. A moonroof and 18-inch alloy wheels are optional on the Wolfsburg.

The Passat SE R-Line adds LED headlights and and taillights, an upgraded infotainment system with native navigation, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, active lane control, and Fender-branded audio. VW has not announced pricing or an on-sale date for the 2019 Passat.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 that was new to the Passat last year paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission will be the only powertrain available.

The Passat GT (seen above) with its lowered suspension and sporty styling touches that VW introduced at the Detroit auto show earlier this year, became a single-year model for the automaker.

Mid-size sedan sales have slid almost across the board this year as buyers flock to crossover SUVs. Sales of the Passat were off 34 percent during the first seven months of 2018 compared to last year. In contrast, the automaker's Tiguan crossover SUV that went on sale last year is now its best-selling vehicle in the U.S.