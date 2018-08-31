2019 VW Golf, Lego Bugatti, Labor Day gas-saving tips: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 VW Golf downsizes engine in fuel-economy bid

Front-wheel-drive versions of the 2019 VW Golf should be more fuel-efficient than they were last year, but they won't be any quicker.

2019 Kia Forte first drive: Compact car blues wiped away

Even though they are divisions of the same company, the divide between Kia and Hyundai has never been wider than with the 2019 Kia Forte.

Illinois governor squashes car rental giants' efforts to kill car sharing

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have made peer-to-peer car-sharing all-but impossible in the Midwestern state.

Bugatti Chiron Lego Technic life-size model

This life-size, drivable Lego Bugatti Chiron has 2,304 electric motors

Legos have remained the go-to building blocks for decades to exercise the freedom of creativity, and today, they're capable of producing some wild creations. Now, we can add a life-size drivable Bugatti Chiron to the list of insane builds.

2018 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix preview

The 2018 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

This is how Lamborghini's Countach got its name, and it's not what you think

It seems like most Lamborghini model names are associated with bullfighting. That's not true with all of Lamborghinis though, as the most famous example of moniker derivation lies with the Countach.

Overloaded Subaru Legacy with stuff on roof

How to save gas on Labor Day trips

Labor Day is one of the biggest travel weekends for all year, as Americans close out the summer and enjoy a last excursion before heading back to school.

Dyson plans to build electric-car test track in Britain

In another step to show it's serious about building an electric car, Dyson, the British vacuum-cleaner maker, has laid out plans to build a test track in Britain.

Fact of the week: Internal combustion cars still waste 70 to 88 percent of energy

Conventional cars manage better fuel economy every year.