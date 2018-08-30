Volkswagen TDI owners have just two days left to file claims

Just two more days remain for owners of Volkswagen-built vehicles equipped with a 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine to file claims with the automaker in order to receive a financial settlement.

Almost 10 percent of TDI owners have not taken the automaker up on its offer to repair or buy back certain turbodiesel models that were not compliant with federal emissions standards. The class action claims administrator said that 91.1 percent of TDI owners have filed claims so far and that most owners chose to have their cars bought back rather than repaired.

Owners must file claims by Sept. 1 and will have until Dec. 1 to choose whether they will have Volkswagen buy back or repair their cars, which include the VW Jetta, VW Passat, and Audi A3, among others. Owners are eligible for at least $5,000 in settlement cash, and lessees are eligible for at least $2,000.

The settlement window for VW, Porsche, and Audi cars and SUVs with a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine ends next year.

The rapidly approaching deadlines should be no surprise for most TDI owners. Volkswagen's emissions scandal has been been several years in the making since the automaker was first accused of installing cheat software in its vehicles' emissions systems. The cheats made its cars emit fewer toxins from its tailpipes during EPA testing than they would in real-world driving.

Volkswagen has installed updated software on many of the TDIs it bought back and is now selling those cars at auction to dealers.