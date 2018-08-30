Mercedes SUV recall, 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE, VW TDI settlement deadline: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLS-Class crossover SUVs recalled over brake issue

Mercedes-Benz will recall about 9,000 mid- and full-size crossover SUVs built at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, assembly plant to fix an issue related to their brake systems, the automaker said Wednesday.

8,400 VW Atlas SUVs and VW Passat sedans recalled over loose brake parts

VW will recall 8,400 crossover SUVs and mid-size sedans built at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant to tighten brake system components that may not have been tightened correctly at the factory, the automaker said Monday.

Lyft celebrates 175 years of the Oregon Trail with covered wagon rides

The dream of the 1840s is alive in Portland, Oregon, this week. That's because ride-share service Lyft is offering covered wagon rides downtown to commemorate 175 years of the Oregon Trail from Tuesday to Thursday.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive review: Marathoner's muscles in a wide receiver's body

Muscle cars of the 1960s generally did one thing well. They ground out tarmac-ripping power and torque, hurtling their body-on-frame selves straight down the road or the dragstrip with astonishing acceleration. But squiggly roads, braking zones, or enduring a track meet for longer than 15 minutes caused overheating, oil starvation, and all manner of mechanical apoplexy.

2020 Jaguar XE spy shots

Jaguar's XE is about to receive some updates as evidenced by the recent sighting of camouflaged prototypes in California's Death Valley.

McLaren electric supercar must last at least 30 minutes on the track, says CEO

McLaren Automotive has every intention to move away from cars powered purely by internal-combustion engines, but it's not ready to go fully electric just yet. And that's because battery technology simply isn't where the brand needs it to be.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington

Final deadline for VW TDI diesel settlement

Two more days. That's all the time owners of 2.0-liter diesel VWs have to file claims to receive a large financial settlement and to have their cars repaired to meet emissions standards.

2019 Chevy Cruze's upcoming CVT rated at 33 mpg combined (Updated)

Fuel economy estimates posted to the EPA's website for the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Cruze show some changes—plus a big surprise.

Americans still want better fuel economy, survey says

Just as the Trump administration moves to roll back fuel economy standards, a new survey shows that Americans are dissatisfied with the fuel economy their cars already get.