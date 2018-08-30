2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck turns 15, adds more standard features

A lot can happen in a decade and a half—unless you're the 2019 Nissan Frontier. Largely identical to the 2005 pickup truck, the Frontier enters its 15th model year with a newly standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment and not a lot else.

At $19,985 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, the Frontier costs less than any other new pickup truck on the market. That price nets buyers the base Frontier S trim level with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 152-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, and an extended cab.

This year's addition of a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment isn't so much about generosity by the truck's maker as it is about government compliance. As of May 1, vehicles sold in the U.S. were required to have a rearview camera system. Nissan quietly added the touchscreen to the Frontier late in the 2018 model year to comply with the federal rule.

Otherwise, the Frontier largely stands pat aside from wider availability of the Cayenne Red paint color. The more popular 261-hp 4.0-liter V-6 engine elevates the Frontier's price to $25,945 for the S trim level with in crew-cab configuration.

At the top of the lineup, the Frontier SL crew cab with four-wheel drive, the V-6 engine, and a 5-speed automatic transmission costs $37,845.

The Frontier faces stiff competition from far newer rivals, such as the 2019 Ford Ranger that goes on sale later this year.