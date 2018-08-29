Lower speed limits, Faraday Future production starts, Electric car costs: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS: Lower urban speed limits mean less speeding

At the annual Governors Highway Safety Association meeting Tuesday in Georgia, the IIHS released the results of a study showing Boston's recently lowered speed limits reduced the number of cars unsafely speeding.

More luxury, more money: 2019 Lincoln Continental to cost $47,140

At $47,140, the 2019 Lincoln Continental will cost nearly $1,000 more than last year's version of the luxury sedan thanks to newly standard active safety tech.

Study: Gen X drivers more likely to use phones while driving than younger drivers

The results of an online study released Tuesday contradict the popular stereotype that younger drivers are more likely to be distracted by their cellphones than older drivers. In every use case—from talking on the phone to checking social media—Generation X and millennial drivers showed a higher propensity to use their phones than the youngest drivers on the road.

Faraday Future completes first pre-production FF91 on August 28, 2018

From Motor Authority:

Faraday Future's first pre-production FF91 rolls off line at Californian plant

Electric car startup Faraday Future appears to be back on track with development of its first model, the FF91, following a rough couple of years resulting from cash shortages and a senior executive exodus.

2020 Ford electric SUV spy shots

Feast your eyes on the first spy shots of Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV.

Wonder why carbon-ceramic brakes are so expensive? Watch how they’re made

Although carbon-ceramic brakes will outperform cast iron rotors all day, there's a good reason why only the most high-performance cars wear them. Foremost, they cost thousands of dollars, but ever wonder why?

2015 Nissan Leaf and 2017 Toyota Prius Prime belonging to reader John. C. Briggs

From Green Car Reports:

How much would you spend on an electric car? Twitter poll results

With a flood of electric cars about to enter the market and tax credits beginning to expire for some established brands the question of how much buyers are willing to spend for an electric car seems worth revisiting.

Nissan Leaf sedan: company builds Sylphy, first electric car for China

Nissan on Monday announced it had started production in China of a Nissan Leaf-based sedan called the Sylphy. The company first introduced the car at the Beijing auto show in April.