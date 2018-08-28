More luxury, more money: 2019 Lincoln Continental to cost $47,140

At $47,140, the 2019 Lincoln Continental will cost nearly $1,000 more than last year's version of the luxury sedan thanks to newly standard active safety tech.

The 2019 Continental's price hike was first reported by Cars Direct last week.

MORE: Read our 2018 Lincoln Continental review

Lincoln previously charged extra for automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control on its flagship sedan. This year, Lincoln rebranded that active safety gear as Lincoln Co-Pilot360 and made it standard fare across the lineup.

Next up from the base Continental, the Continental Select trim level costs $50,940, a $1,830 increase over last year that covers the cost of the active safety tech.

The next step on the lineup is the Continental Reserve for $60,705, a hefty $4,925 increase from last year. However, the 2019 Continental Reserve includes previously optional luxury features such as a surround-view camera system, head-up display, parking sensors, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 13-speaker Revel-branded audio system.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Lincoln MKZ adds safety tech, drops swanky Black Label trim

The range-topping Continental is again the Black Label, which sees its price increase $4,630 to $71,040. Like other Continentals, the Black Label includes some previously optional equipment such as 30-way power-adjustable front seats, active safety tech, and the head-up display.

Confusingly, Lincoln made some of these previously optional luxury features standard equipment about halfway through the 2018 model year, which may lessen the blow for some Continental shoppers.

The Continental's prices include a mandatory $985 destination charge.