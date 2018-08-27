App all-stars: The 10 best vehicles for Uber and Lyft drivers

If you're in New York and you hail an Uber or Lyft, chances are you’ll be picked up in a black Toyota Camry. In California, your driver will likely arrive in a Prius (or at leastsome sort of hybrid). While there are certainly some vehicles that make for more popular choices among Uber and Lyft drivers across the country, are the really the best possible option?

We’ve picked our 10 favorite rides for every vehicle category based on efficiency, rear seat comfort and convenience, luxury features, and outright value.

2019 Kia Soul

Fun, funky, and not quite a crossover, the 2019 Kia Soul represents great value, excellent interior space for its size, and decent fuel economy, making it a great option for ride-hailing drivers looking for a small, safe, city-friendly ride. A five-year, 60,000 mile basic warranty and 10-year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty don’t hurt, either.

The one to get: The base Soul with the $1,200 convenience package represents the best value, and includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and automatic climate control for a total MSRP of $20,330 after a mandatory $940 destination charge.

2019 Honda Insight

The Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Nissan Sentra are extremely popular small car options for ride-sharing drivers, but the best combination of style, features, value, and fuel economy comes in the form of the reborn 2019 Honda Insight hybrid.

With more rear leg room than a Toyota Prius and a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS, the Insight is an excellent all-around car that happens to earn 52 mpg combined according to the EPA.

The one to get: Opt for the mid-tier EX trim with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Honda Sensing active safety technology, dual USB ports, and a palatable price of $24,955 (including $895 destination charge).

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid

If a midsize sedan checks all your needs to drive for Uber or Lyft, the Honda Accord is our absolute favorite, and the Accord Hybrid represents the best of the bunch for ride-share use. We like the Accord so much that we named it our Best Car to Buy 2018.

The one to get: The excellently-equipped Hybrid model packs the same features as the mid-tier LX, which includes active safety features, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, and even remote start for cold mornings. You can add USB connectivity in the rear and a wireless charging pad for $420, bringing the total price of the Accord Hybrid to $26,415.

2018 Kia Cadenza

Large livery cars typically have a Chevrolet, Ford, or Toyota badge, but the most stylish and budget-conscious big sedan is the 2018 Kia Cadenza, one of our favorites in the segment. It's comfortable, spacious, and often overlooked—which could mean big discounts.

The one to get: The base Premium trim features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 290-horsepower V-6 for $33,190 including $900 for destination, and the $4,000 luxury package adds more luxury features than you’ll find in almost any sedan for just over $37,000 total. How’s that for value and style?

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Kia’s ride-sharing roll continues with the mini-but-mighty 2018 Niro, a city-friendly SUV alternative with a frugal hybrid powertrain and lots of great standard and available features.

The one to get: Sitting above the base FE and LX models, the EX trim represents great value, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a rear USB port for your passengers, some passive safety features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and a 49 mpg combined rating, all for a total price of $27,090.