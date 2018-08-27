2019 Nissan Versa still America's cheapest new car, costs $13,255

The 2019 Nissan Versa is the cheapest way to get that new car smell even after a small price increase over last year, the automaker announced last week.

At $13,255 to start, Cars Direct pointed out that the 2019 Versa sedan costs $50 more than last year's edition. That money, which includes a mandatory $895 destination charge, buys a base Versa S with a 5-speed manual transmission. The top spec version adds an option package with newly available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

All versions of the 2019 Versa—S, S Plus, and SV—cost $50 more for the new year. The $15,395 Versa S Plus adds to the base model a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), cruise control, Bluetooth, and a rear spoiler. The costliest Versa is the SV trim, which for $16,885 features a 6-way adjustable driver's seat power windows and locks, keyless ignition, and a map pocket.

A $800 Special Edition option package for the Versa SV adds alloy wheels, fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Nissan has not announced pricing for the 2019 Versa Note, the hatchback companion to the Versa.

Back in May, Nissan added a rearview camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and a USB input to the Versa, hiking its price by $100. The changes weren't so much about generosity as they were about compliance with a federal rule mandating rearview cameras in vehicles built after May 1.