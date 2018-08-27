13,000 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Fiat vehicles recalled over stall risk

A defective voltage regulator buried in the engine computer in 13,000 2017-2019 model year vehicles built by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) may cause them to stall or not start.

FCA, which makes the wide range of recalled crossover SUVs, coupes, sedans, and pickup trucks, said last week that it will recall them to replace the vehicles' powertrain control modules. The automaker will begin notifying owners in late September when its dealers will have the new control modules in stock.

A powertrain control module is the vehicle's central processing unit.

The list of recalled vehicles is extensive and covers three model years, but only a handful were built with the voltage regulator that FCA says may be faulty. The recall includes select versions of the following vehicles:

2018 Chrysler 300

2018-2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2017-2018 Chrysler Town & Country

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Durango

2017-2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Fiat 500X

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Renegade

2017-2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Ram 1500

2018 Ram ProMaster

FCA said that it learned of the issue earlier this summer from the supplier that built the powertrain control module after several reports from vehicle owners. No reports of injuries or crashes related to the faulty defective voltage regulator have been reported.

Additionally, the automaker said that it has instructed dealers with affected vehicles to repair the vehicles before selling them.