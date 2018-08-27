13,000 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Fiat vehicles recalled over stall risk

2018 Jeep Renegade
August 27, 2018

A defective voltage regulator buried in the engine computer in 13,000 2017-2019 model year vehicles built by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) may cause them to stall or not start.

FCA, which makes the wide range of recalled crossover SUVs, coupes, sedans, and pickup trucks, said last week that it will recall them to replace the vehicles' powertrain control modules. The automaker will begin notifying owners in late September when its dealers will have the new control modules in stock.

MORE: Americans are holding onto cars longer, according to federal study

A powertrain control module is the vehicle's central processing unit.

The list of recalled vehicles is extensive and covers three model years, but only a handful were built with the voltage regulator that FCA says may be faulty. The recall includes select versions of the following vehicles:

  • 2018 Chrysler 300
  • 2018-2019 Chrysler Pacifica
  • 2017-2018 Chrysler Town & Country
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger
  • 2018 Dodge Charger
  • 2018 Dodge Durango
  • 2017-2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
  • 2018 Dodge Journey
  • 2018 Fiat 500X
  • 2018 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade
  • 2017-2018 Jeep Wrangler
  • 2018 Ram 1500
  • 2018 Ram ProMaster

FCA said that it learned of the issue earlier this summer from the supplier that built the powertrain control module after several reports from vehicle owners. No reports of injuries or crashes related to the faulty defective voltage regulator have been reported.

Additionally, the automaker said that it has instructed dealers with affected vehicles to repair the vehicles before selling them.

