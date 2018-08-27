AutoX brings self-driving grocery delivery to Silicon Valley, first outside of Arizona

Autonomous grocery delivery is not just for a few lucky Arizonans anymore. Self-driving startup AutoX is introducing the service to customers in San Jose, California, the company announced Monday.

Partnering with GrubMarket.com, which sources organic foods directly from the source and supplies to the likes of Whole Foods, Blue Apron, and more, individual shoppers can get deliveries at the same wholesale price, but delivered by a self-driving car.

By using the app, shoppers can order fresh fruits, vegetables, and more, and grab what they’ve ordered from the rolled-down window of the car as it pulls up to their home.

“We’re enabling two shopping experiences with self-driving cars,” said AutoX Chief Operating Officer Jewel Li. “You can order goods from an app and get them delivered by a self-driving vehicle. Or, our self-driving car brings a shelf of goods to you, and you can select and purchase onsite in front of your house.”

This represents a different approach to the autonomous grocery delivery services popping up in Arizona from the likes of Waymo and Walmart as well as Kroger supermarkets, which fulfill your online order with a self-driving vehicle, not allowing you to shop directly out of the car.

AutoX uses a fleet of self-driving tech-equipped Lincoln vehicles, which will be used to deliver groceries to customers in San Jose first. The company intends to extend the pilot program to nearby Mountain View and Palo Alto later.

For those of you waiting around for your groceries to be delivered by a driverless car elsewhere, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. But with yet another player entering the game, it seems things are ramping up exponentially in the world of autonomous delivery.