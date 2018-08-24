Americans holding onto their cars, 2019 Acura NSX, Chevy Cruze CVT: What's New @ The Car Connection

Americans are holding onto cars longer, according to federal study

This might not be good news for car dealers: Americans appear to be keeping their cars longer than ever. The results of a study released Tuesday by the Federal Highway Administration indicate that the average vehicle age has increased significantly since 2009 to 10.5 years.

Poll: Fewer than a third of new-car shoppers agree with Trump's emissions rollback

Fewer than one-third of new-car shoppers agree with the Trump administration's plan to freeze fuel-economy targets for the next five years, according to a survey released Tuesday by Autolist.

2019 Kia Forte tops 40 mpg on highway in EPA estimates

EPA estimates for the redesigned 2019 Kia Forte show that the new compact sedan won't be a favorite of gas station owners.

Project Gold: 911 restomod

From Motor Authority:

2019 Acura NSX: New color, new options, new tire

It took Acura 15 years to bring back the NSX nameplate in 2017, but the Japanese automaker is giving the hybrid supercar an update after just two years. On Thursday Acura revealed the revised 2019 NSX at Monterey Car Week.

Project Gold: 911 restomod celebrates 70 years of Porsche

Porsche isn't done with its celebrations for its 70th anniversary this year. Having already built a highly authentic replica of its very first sports car, as well as unveiling a spiritual successor in the form of the 911 Speedster concept, Porsche on Thursday unveiled a restomod based on a 993-generation 911 Turbo.

Jaguar's electric E-Type confirmed for production

Due to popular demand, Jaguar announced Thursday that the electric E-Type Zero it showed as a concept a year ago will enter production.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Cruze hatchback

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Chevy Cruze's upcoming CVT rated at 33 mpg combined

Fuel economy estimates posted to the EPA's website for the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Cruze show some changes—plus a big surprise.

Royal couple's electric Jaguar E-type Zero coupe will go into production

You won't have to be a prince to drive an electric Jaguar E-type (though financially it may help).

Tesla push for 5,000 Model 3s per week left many unfinished

At the end of June, Tesla pushed hard to finish 5,000 Model 3s a week. It may have pushed too hard.