154,000 Dodge, Jeep crossover SUVs and minivans recalled over brake issue

An improperly manufactured brake system prompted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday to recall about 154,000 minivans and crossover SUVs in order to replace their brake fluid.

The recall affects two Jeeps and two Dodges built in the spring of 2018: the 2018-2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and 2018-2019 Jeep Compass. The recalled vehicles were built between March and June.

At issue are rear brake calipers that FCA said in government filings "may have out-of-specification chrome coating on the pistons, which may cause gas pockets to form in the brake system."

The gas pockets could cause brake pedals to feel soft or to have increased travel and brake performance may be reduced. FCA said that it will instruct its dealers to bleed and replace the brake fluid in affected vehicles and that it will allocate additional Mopar brake fluid to its dealers to handle the recall over the next month.

Owners of affected Dodge and Jeep vehicles will begin receiving notices around September 28.

The automaker said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the recall. FCA said that it first became aware of the issue in July and that it subsequently learned of 163 warranty claims related to poor braking performance in the Dodge and Jeep vehicles.