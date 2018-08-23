Not so sporty: 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport drops turbo

2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
August 23, 2018

What’s in a name? Everything but a turbocharged engine, according to Hyundai. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ will unfortunately no longer be offered with a turbo, according to a report by CarsDirect.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine fitted to the 2018 Sonata Sport, rated at 245 horsepower, will no longer be offered on that trim level. Instead, buyers will have to settle for a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-4, which makes only 185 hp. The 2.0-liter turbo is not gone from the Sonata lineup entirely though, as you can still have a top-tier Limited model with the powerplant.

MORE: What’s in a name? Hyundai’s crossover SUV lineup shuffles names, seats

This is an odd move from Hyundai, especially as sedan sales are plummeting in the face of the SUV and crossover onslaught, and many sedan makers are offering sportier, turbocharged four-doors to try to make their products more enticing. The redesigned Honda Accord ditched its V-6 for a 252-hp turbo-4, Mazda’s 6 sedan now has a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 250 hp, and the Toyota Camry offers a V-6 making a potent 301 hp. The most powerful of the bunch, the Ford Fusion Sport, uses a 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6 which makes 325 hp, but the Fusion is going away altogether in the next year or two.

While the outgoing Sonata Sport cost $28,485 (including a mandatory $885 destination charge), 2019 Sonata buyers looking for turbo power will have to shell out $32,785 for a Limited model, over $4,000 more. For some, a sporty appearance inside and out will be enough, but for those looking for real driving thrills and more power, the Hyundai may have just dropped off the list.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Pilot first drive: Soft-roading for the whole family 2019 Honda Pilot first drive: Soft-roading for the whole family
2019 Hyundai Elantra debuts: Compact car adds safety tech, gets edgier look 2019 Hyundai Elantra debuts: Compact car adds safety tech, gets edgier look
2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto 2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
IIHS finds mixed results in latest minivan crash tests IIHS finds mixed results in latest minivan crash tests
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 