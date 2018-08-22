2019 Hyundai Elantra, Lyft's profitable self-driving taxi, EPA rolls back emissions: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Hyundai Elantra debuts: Compact car adds safety tech, gets edgier look

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra bowed at a media event in Park City, Utah, on Tuesday night. With updated styling, larger standard wheels, and more safety gear, the 2019 Elantra is a more conservative approach to a sedan that broke the mold for others in its segment only a few years ago.

2019 Audi A6 priced at $59,895, higher than BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class

With its totally redesigned A6 sedan, it’s clear Audi is attempting to move the model upmarket in the face of the competition. The 2019 Audi A6 starts at $59,895 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, over $5,000 more its chief rivals, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric nearly matches Tesla with its 258-mile range

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will go almost as far on a charge as a Tesla Model S—and for a lot less money.

Lyft

From Motor Authority:

Lyft, Aptiv already making money from self-driving taxi service

Lyft has been offering its customers in Las Vegas rides in self-driving cars since the start of the year. The self-driving cars are prototypes from automotive supplier Aptiv and feature a safety driver behind the wheel at all times, and at present they can reach about 20 destinations around Las Vegas.

Hyundai reportedly working on Nissan Armada, Toyota Land Cruiser rival

Hyundai is working on a full-size SUV expected for launch next year as a 2020 model. It was previewed in June by the Grandmaster concept and there rumors it will carry the Palisade name into production.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster spy shots

Mercedes-AMG's GT R track car by the looks of things is about to drop its top.

Oil well (photo by John Hill)

From Green Car Reports:

EPA plans to roll back emissions standards on power plants

After wiping out plans to continue boosting fuel economy standards earlier this month, the EPA on Tuesday proposed rolling back emissions standards on electric power plants.

Lots of Teslas spill all over Northern California

Watching Tesla—and Teslas—has become practically a spectator sport, especially for those who live near the factory.

Gas guzzling now A-OK, Trump administration says

Following news that the EPA dropped plans to keep boosting fuel-economy standards, it quietly dropped another bombshell: It's now fine to guzzle gas. Burn as much as you want.