2019 Audi A6 priced at $59,895, higher than BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class

With its totally redesigned A6 sedan, it’s clear Audi is attempting to move the model upmarket in the face of the competition. The 2019 Audi A6 starts at $59,895 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, over $5,000 more its chief rivals, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Though the price may seem like a significant step up, the only A6 available to US buyers (for now) will be a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 model, which makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, superior to the turbo four-cylinder base engines in both the BMW and Mercedes models.

While the 5-Series and E-Class start at $54,395 and $53,945 respectively (including the $995 destination charge), six-cylinder versions of both models start at $59,945 and $59,895, both within spitting distance of the Audi. It should be noted that while the BMW 540i comes standard with rear-wheel drive for that price, both the Audi A6 and Mercedes E400 come with all-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive is available on the BMW too for an upcharge.

The A6 features new design cues, a more luxurious interior, and some impressive tech features both as standard and available, including a mild hybrid system for the stop/start feature, a dual 10.1- and 8.8-inch touchscreen display for infotainment and climate settings, the automaker's Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster, a full-color head-up display, car-to-grid connectivity features including the ability to read and recognize traffic lights, a full-suite of active safety and driver assistance technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new available 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, among many other features.

The 2019 A6 goes on sale soon, and hopes to use its impressive tech and competitive price to steal away sales from the endlessly popular luxury SUV segment.