2019 Hyundai Kona Electric nearly matches Tesla with its 258-mile range

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will go almost as far on a charge as a Tesla Model S—and for a lot less money.

The EPA said Tuesday that the 2019 Kona Electric will boast a 258-mile range, which gives it the longest electric range of cars offered by full-line automakers. The 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV is rated at 238 miles, while the 2018 Nissan Leaf can travel just 151 miles on a full charge.

At 258 miles according to the EPA, the Kona Electric comes in just 1 mile short of the Tesla Model S 75D. Hyundai hasn't announced pricing for the Kona Electric, but it is likely to cost well under the $77,000 starting price of the Tesla Model S 75D. Admittedly, the Model S 75D is the short-range version of Tesla's flagship sedan. The entry-level Tesla Model 3 has a $49,000 starting price for the 310-mile long range model, though the Kona Electric will likely come in under that figure as well.

In Europe, the Kona Electric costs about $40,000, but that includes local taxes and import duties not factored into American-market vehicles. The automaker has not said when the Kona Electric will go on sale in the U.S.or what the price will be.

A Nissan Leaf with a larger capacity battery is expected to arrive during the 2019 model year, so it's not clear how long the Kona Electric will wear the range crown.

The EPA also rated the Kona Electric at 132 MPGe city, 108 highway, and 120 combined, which puts it among the most efficient electric cars on the market. Hyundai has promised a charging time of about 9.5 hours on a 240-volt outlet (level 2) via a 7.2-kw onboard charger.

Hyundai also sells a gas-only version of its Kona with a starting price around $20,500.