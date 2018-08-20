Audi's manual shift, James Bond's Aston Martin, 2019 Ford Fusion Energi: What's New @ The Car Connection

Audi drops manual transmissions from 2019 lineup

Fans of three pedals should shift their attention away from Audi showrooms for the 2019 model year. The automaker said Friday that in response to weak demand it will no longer offer a manual transmission model in its U.S.-market lineup beginning next year.

2019 Subaru Forester compact SUV costs $25,270 to start, about $500 more than outgoing model

The 2019 Subaru Forester crossover SUV will cost $25,270 when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker announced Thursday. Top-of-the-line Touring versions will cost $35,270. All prices include a mandatory $975 destination fee.

2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The long-servicing 2019 Nissan Sentra gets a few important updates and a slight price bump for the new model year, highlighted by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on most trim levels.

Aston Martin's DB5 has featured extensively in various James Bond films

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin to build 25 James Bond-spec DB5s

Even to this day, 1964's “Goldfinger” is considered by most to be the best James Bond movie ever made, particularly if those fans are also car nuts. Yes, what endeared the movie into the hearts of many car enthusiasts was Bond’s tricked-out Aston Martin DB5. While in the novels he drives a Bentley Mark VI, the silver grand tourer is what most associate as the official ride of the world's most famous spy.

Here's how Ford trains high-performance test drivers

Being a test driver sounds like a pretty cool job. Automakers need people to log miles at every level of vehicle produced. Of course, this means that some test drivers have a lot more fun than others, such as Ford's tier-four drivers that get to pilot vehicles like the Mustang Shelby GT350-based FP350S track car.

Unique Mercedes Gullwing worth $1.9M stolen from outside Nürburgring hotel

A unique custom 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing coupe was stolen a few days ago from outside a hotel near the famed Nürburgring race track in Germany.

2019 Ford Fusion Energi

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Ford Fusion Energi gets longer electric range

Ford is boosting the battery size and electric range of its Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid sedan for 2019.

New report inside Tesla factory says Model 3 production improving

A new independent report from inside Tesla's Fremont factory shows production of the Model 3 is becoming sustainable.

Saudi investment fund reportedly wants stake in Lucid Motors

The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund may be planning to buy a stake in potential Tesla rival Lucid Motors, according to a Reuters report.