2019 Subaru Forester, Elon Musk, Swiss diesel emissions: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Forester compact SUV costs $25,270 to start, about $500 more than outgoing model

The 2019 Subaru Forester crossover SUV will cost $25,270 when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker announced Thursday. Top-of-the-line Touring versions will cost $35,270. All prices include a mandatory $975 destination fee.

2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The long-servicing 2019 Nissan Sentra gets a few important updates and a slight price bump for the new model year, highlighted by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on most trim levels.

Kroger supermarkets jump into self-driving car grocery delivery in Arizona

With Waymo, Uber, and more testing all over the state, Arizona is a hotbed (pun intended) of self-driving car activity, and Kroger supermarkets said Thursday that it would be starting self-driving grocery delivery with partner Nuro at a single store in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Reuters.

'Revenge of the Electric Car' premiere: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk on red carpet

Opinion: It's time for Tesla's Elon Musk to step aside

It’s hard to understate Elon Musk’s contributions to the 21st century.

Ford to spend $740M to turn Detroit train station into tech HQ

Ford recently made news when it purchased the defunct Michigan Central Station. Closed in 1988, the former Amtrak hub is now going to be turned into a tech center for the Blue Oval brand. Now Ford has revealed it will shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to get the old building into shape.

2018 BMW M5 recalled for faulty fuel level sensor

The 2018 BMW M5 is a powerful beast, but some owners may also think they are getting fantastic fuel economy. Sorry, that's not the case. The 2018 BMW M5 is being recalled for a faulty fuel level sensor.

2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

Swiss authorities halts some diesel Porsche, Mercedes-Benz over emissions

Authorities in Switzerland halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz and Porsche vehicles because their diesel engines skirted emissions regulations, Reuters reported Thursday.

EPA staff disputed fuel-economy freeze would save lives

What's $132 billion between regulators?

Tesla privatization bid, quality control face increasing scrutiny

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing mounting pressure from regulators and critics since his tweet last week to take the company private and the fallout that has followed.