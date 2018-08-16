2019 Subaru Forester compact SUV costs $25,270 to start, about $500 more than outgoing model

The 2019 Subaru Forester crossover SUV will cost $25,270 when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker announced Thursday. Top-of-the-line Touring versions will cost $35,270. All prices include a mandatory $975 destination fee.

Base versions of the new Forester cost $560 more than last year's version, when similarly equipped. A 2018 Forester with a manual transmission cost $23,710, but Subaru dropped the slow-selling manual in favor of an all-automatic lineup for its new Forester.

The new Forester comes equipped with a revised 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 182 horsepower (up from 170 hp last year) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Base Foresters are equipped with a suite of advanced safety features that include forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. A 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, cloth upholstery, a split-folding rear seat, a rearview camera, 17-inch steel wheels, and keyless entry are all standard. Roof rails and 17-inch alloys will be a popular upgrade for $600.

Like the old Forester, many shoppers will find their sweet spot with the Forester Premium model, which starts at $27,670. Like the base versions, the 2019 Forester Premium is $560 more than the outgoing version. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic moonroof, an in-car wi-fi hotspot, rear climate vents, and Subaru's off-road program called "X-Mode" that includes hill-descent control. Cold-weather buyers may consider an all-weather package with heated front seats and mirrors for $500. Blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and a power liftgate are spend-up extras on the Premium trim.

2019 Subaru Forester

A Forester Sport is new for 2019 and adds as standard 18-inch wheels, heated cloth seats with orange accent stitching, orange body accents, automatic high beams, paddle shifters with simulated gear "steps," keyless ignition, and a "Sport Sharp" program for the powertrain borrowed from the company's performance cars. The Sport trim starts at $29,770 and offers optional extras such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen and premium audio.

Limited and Touring trims top the Forester sheet again for 2019 and start at $31,770 and $35,270, respectively. Limiteds add standard heated front seats, the 8.0-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitors, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and adaptive headlights. Touring models throw a canoe's worth of features at the Forester, including the automaker's new driver attention assist feature called "DriverFocus," a power-adjustable front passenger seat, chrome accents, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, reverse automatic emergency braking, premium audio, and an in-car Labrador retriever automatic belly scratcher. (One of those things may be made up.)

Not made up: Subaru finally got our note and will offer the 2019 Forester with a rear-seat entertainment package that includes two iPads, two sets of Bluetooth headphones, and two Otterbox iPad cases for $970. That's roughly the same price as retail, but saves shoppers time on things they were likely to buy anyway.