2019 Subaru Forester compact SUV costs $25,270 to start, about $500 more than outgoing model

2019 Subaru Forester
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 16, 2018

The 2019 Subaru Forester crossover SUV will cost $25,270 when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker announced Thursday. Top-of-the-line Touring versions will cost $35,270. All prices include a mandatory $975 destination fee.

Base versions of the new Forester cost $560 more than last year's version, when similarly equipped. A 2018 Forester with a manual transmission cost $23,710, but Subaru dropped the slow-selling manual in favor of an all-automatic lineup for its new Forester.

The new Forester comes equipped with a revised 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 182 horsepower (up from 170 hp last year) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Base Foresters are equipped with a suite of advanced safety features that include forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. A 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, cloth upholstery, a split-folding rear seat, a rearview camera, 17-inch steel wheels, and keyless entry are all standard. Roof rails and 17-inch alloys will be a popular upgrade for $600.

DON'T MISS: Read our 2019 Subaru Forester preview

Like the old Forester, many shoppers will find their sweet spot with the Forester Premium model, which starts at $27,670. Like the base versions, the 2019 Forester Premium is $560 more than the outgoing version. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic moonroof, an in-car wi-fi hotspot, rear climate vents, and Subaru's off-road program called "X-Mode" that includes hill-descent control. Cold-weather buyers may consider an all-weather package with heated front seats and mirrors for $500. Blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and a power liftgate are spend-up extras on the Premium trim.

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

A Forester Sport is new for 2019 and adds as standard 18-inch wheels, heated cloth seats with orange accent stitching, orange body accents, automatic high beams, paddle shifters with simulated gear "steps," keyless ignition, and a "Sport Sharp" program for the powertrain borrowed from the company's performance cars. The Sport trim starts at $29,770 and offers optional extras such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen and premium audio.

MUST SEE: 2019 Subaru Forester: the crossover SUV that watches you

Limited and Touring trims top the Forester sheet again for 2019 and start at $31,770 and $35,270, respectively. Limiteds add standard heated front seats, the 8.0-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitors, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and adaptive headlights. Touring models throw a canoe's worth of features at the Forester, including the automaker's new driver attention assist feature called "DriverFocus," a power-adjustable front passenger seat, chrome accents, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, reverse automatic emergency braking, premium audio, and an in-car Labrador retriever automatic belly scratcher. (One of those things may be made up.)

Not made up: Subaru finally got our note and will offer the 2019 Forester with a rear-seat entertainment package that includes two iPads, two sets of Bluetooth headphones, and two Otterbox iPad cases for $970. That's roughly the same price as retail, but saves shoppers time on things they were likely to buy anyway.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

IIHS finds mixed results in latest minivan crash tests IIHS finds mixed results in latest minivan crash tests
2019 Honda Civic gets new look, standard active safety features, Sport trim 2019 Honda Civic gets new look, standard active safety features, Sport trim
2019 Chevrolet Silverado first drive: American workhorse 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first drive: American workhorse
2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto 2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 