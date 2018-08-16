2019 Nissan Sentra adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The long-servicing 2019 Nissan Sentra gets a few important updates and a slight price bump for the new model year, highlighted by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on most trim levels.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra S now starts at $18,685 including a mandatory $895 destination charge, and comes standard with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine making 124 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. Opting for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) raises the price to $19,375.

Stepping up to the SV trim nets a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple and Android compatibility, and the newly optional SV Special Edition Package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes (drums come on the standard model), blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic moonroof.

For those who like to row their own gears, the only non-CVT models available are the base S and the top-tier Sentra Nismo, which adds much sportier trim and looks, and can be had for $26,735. That model and the SR Turbo trim come equipped with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder which makes 188 horsepower.

All CVT models except the Sentra Nismo gained standard automatic emergency braking last year.



Though the Sentra is now in its seventh year and received a slight visual refresh just three model years ago, it’s about due for a full-fledged replacement, though Nissan sold more than 200,000 Sentras last year. The 2019 Sentra goes on sale in the next few months.