2019 Ram 1500, 2019 Toyota Sienna, 2019 Audi RS 5: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ram 1500 Review

The 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck wants to be more than just a trusted hauler. With its roomy, refined interior and its choice of engine options, the 2019 Ram is the most livable full-size pickup on the market today.

2019 Toyota Sienna SE now offers all-wheel drive

The sportier version of Toyota's minivan is ready for snowy road conditions this winter. The 2019 Toyota Sienna SE—a version of the company's minivan with firmer suspension tuning—will offer all-wheel drive as an option for the first time.

Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette top list of new cars owners keep the longest

According to a new study, Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette, and a variety of Toyota owners are most likely to keep their new vehicles the longest, almost 9 years on average.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback first drive review: Faith at unholy speeds

Believe what you’ve heard about the blissfully open and unfettered stretches of the Autobahn. These long, gently curving and pencil-straight stretches of German highways are the last bastion for drivers to flex their figurative muscle and courage, directly proportional to the angle of their right feet.

Patent reveals potential US-spec Ford Ranger Raptor

New clues have emerged pointing to the possible launch of the Ford Ranger Raptor in the United States. A design patent depicting a Ranger Raptor with features unique to Rangers destined for the U.S. has surfaced on a patent registry.

2019 Ford Focus ST spy shots

Ford engineers have been caught testing a new Focus ST hot hatch at the Nürburgring. It's set for a reveal early next year.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi e-tron prototype first ride: Soothingly familiar

At 5 o’clock in the morning, the only sound heard at the summit of Pikes Peak, 14,114 feet above sea level, is the ceaseless whipping of the wind. Inside the Audi e-tron electric crossover SUV prototype, I hear almost no sound at all.

2018 Chevy Bolt EV makes successful 2,000-mile road trip

Readers like David Edwards periodically send letters about road trips they’ve made in their electric cars. While long road trips are becoming somewhat commonplace with Teslas, he points out that they still aren’t common for other electric cars.

Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks public funding in US

Chinese electric carmaker Nio has filed for an initial public offering to sell its stock in the U.S. The company, which has built a Formula E race car, an exotic electric sports car, and an electric SUV for China, is looking to ramp up production and build a smaller, more affordable SUV. It will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NIO.