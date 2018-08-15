Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette top list of new cars owners keep the longest

According to a new study, Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Corvette, and a variety of Toyota owners are most likely to keep their new vehicles the longest, almost 9 years on average.

The study by iSeeCars.com reported that the average length of ownership for both the Expedition and Corvette stood at 9.0 years, almost 21 percent longer than the average of 7.4 years for all new cars.

Following closely behind the two leaders were the Toyota Sequoia, 4Runner, and Avalon at 8.9, 8.8, and 8.6 years respectively, and the Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Suburban, Honda Accord, Ford Taurus, and Honda Odyssey rounded out the top 10, ranging from 8.4 to 8.3 years on average.

Surprisingly, no pickup trucks cracked 8.0 years, and the top trucks were the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Titan, Nissan Frontier, and Toyota Tundra, ranging from 7.6 to 7.8 years. The country’s long-time best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150, averaged 7.2 years, below the average for all new vehicles. The fact that F-150s are replaced more often by their owners could be a contributing factor to the long-time king’s annual sales success.

The study also examined the longest-kept vehicles by state, and found that the Honda Accord claimed the title in 14 of the 50 states, while the next best vehicle, the Toyota 4Runner, claimed 6, including New York and Texas. Ford Expedition owners in California were likely to keep their vehicles almost 10 years, by comparison.

While this metric is not a perfect indicator for reliability, it does provide an insight into the longevity and overall owner satisfaction of some of the country’s most popular models, as well as some slower-selling vehicles.