2019 Toyota Sienna SE now offers all-wheel drive

The sportier version of Toyota's minivan is ready for snowy road conditions this winter.

The 2019 Toyota Sienna SE—a version of the company's minivan with firmer suspension tuning—will offer all-wheel drive as an option for the first time. Previously, the Sienna minivan was available with all-wheel drive in the LE, XLE, and Limited trim levels.

Adding all-wheel drive to a 2019 Sienna SE costs about $1,500, bringing the price to $39,815. On the SE, all-wheel drive swaps out the 19-inch wheels for 18s and also includes second-row captain's chairs instead of a three-seat bench.

With all-wheel drive, the Sienna's EPA-rated fuel economy is 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined. Front-wheel-drive Siennas are rated at 19/27/22 mpg.

Unlike other Siennas, the SE features unique exterior styling with a full body kit and dark-tinted headlights. The Sienna is the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option. Rivals such as the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey are front-wheel drive-only, and neither is available in a dedicated sport-oriented trim level like the Sienna SE.

In other Sienna news, the 2019 lineup also now includes Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility as Toyota has been slowly rolling out upgrades to its Entune 3.0 infotainment software.