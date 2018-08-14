2019 Chevy Silverado, 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, Fuel-economy standards: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Silverado first drive: American work horse

Wyoming is the American ideal for truck buyers. The sky is vast, the mountains big, and people have room to spread out. Any drive can pass by amber waves of grain with purple mountains’ majesty as their backdrop. It’s that beautiful.

Infrastructure study: Cold weather states are falling apart

If there’s one thing almost every American can agree on, it’s this: our roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams need some serious renovation going forward.

2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395

The 2019 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck will be priced above most its competition when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker said Tuesday.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata first drive review: the sports car Mazda intended

The new Mazda MX-5 Miata we got in the U.S. in 2016 wasn’t really the car it was supposed to be. According to Mazda North American Operations manager of vehicle dynamics Dave Coleman, Mazda wanted to use a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine worldwide.

Kia's next-gen car audio technology will let each passenger listen to their own music without headphones

It's a familiar argument for families. Dad wants to listen to a podcast, mom has her favorite pop station, and the kids want to hear the same Disney song over and over again. The right move is usually a compromise for the kids' tastes or headphones for anyone who isn't driving.

GM has filed patents for 3 more active aero technologies

General Motors has been busy filing patents for new aerodynamic elements that might feature on the automaker's future cars, namely the C8 Chevrolet Corvette due next year.

Petro-Canada gas station, Crossfields, Alberta, with electric-car charging station

Commentary: Fuel-economy standards don't need to be rolled back to make cars SAFER

Smaller, lighter cars always get the blame when politicians want to lower fuel-economy standards.

What plug-in car would you send your kids back to school in? Take our Twitter poll

Kids are getting ready to go back to school and many will need wheels.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals talks with Saudi fund to take Tesla private, others express doubt

In a public letter to investors Monday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expanded on details of his plan to take the company private.