2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395

The 2019 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck will be priced above most its competition when it goes on sale later this year, the automaker said Tuesday.

The automaker said that the least expensive version of the 2019 Ranger will cost $25,395. That price is for the Ranger XL with rear-wheel drive, a 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine, an extended-cab body, and a 6-foot bed. Adding four-wheel drive jacks up the Ranger's price to $29,555. A fully loaded Ranger Lariat with every option box selected costs about $46,500.

Three Ranger trim levels will be available: XL, XLT, and Lariat. Standard fare on all includes automatic emergency braking The Ranger XL is basic, with steel wheels, an AM/FM radio, vinyl flooring, manually adjustable cloth seats, air conditioning, and a 3.5-inch display for its radio. The Ranger XLT adds alloy wheels, a 4.2-inch screen with Ford's Sync infotainment software, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and parking sensors. Topping the lineup, the Ranger Lariat is kitted out with leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, heated seats up front, LED headlights, and keyless ignition.

Major options on some trims include chrome and blacked-out appearance packages, an FX4 off-road package, a bedliner, and B&O audio.

Here's a look at Ranger prices including a mandatory $1,095 destination charge broken down by drive wheels and body styles:

Extended-cab rear-wheel drive

XL $25,395

XLT $29,035

Lariat $33,305

Extended-cab four-wheel drive

XL $29,555

XLT $33,035

Lariat $ 37,305

Crew-cab rear-wheel drive

XL $27,615

XLT $31,210

Lariat $35,480

Crew-cab four-wheel drive

XL $31,775

XLT $35,210

Lariat $39,480

A Ranger XLT with four-wheel drive, the crew-cab body, and costs about $38,000.

Those base prices make the Ranger pricier than its 2018 model year competition, at least to start. The 2018 Nissan Frontier costs $18,990, although its design dates back to the 2005 model year. The Ranger's Detroit rivals—the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado and 2018 GMC Canyon—start at $21,195 and $22,095, respectively.

The most popular mid-size pickup in the U.S. by sales volume has also been the most expensive, and will be until the Ranger arrives. The 2018 Toyota Tacoma starts at $24,730, albeit with a trim package that deletes rear seats and a few other items for a $1,715 credit.