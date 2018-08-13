2019 Toyota Camry, Sienna add Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa

The Venn diagram overlap between Toyota shoppers, Apple iOS users, and Amazon Prime members now includes the 2019 Toyota Camry mid-size sedan and 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan.

According to Cars Direct, the 2019 Camry and 2019 Sienna will come with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility when they go on sale this fall.

MORE: Developer derby: Amazon enters automotive arena with Alexa Auto voice-activated software

While Toyota's CarPlay integration requires only an iOS device connected via a USB cable, Alexa users will need to have an Android device equipped with Android 5.0 or higher. Cars Direct said that a Toyota ordering guide indicates iPhone integration for Amazon Alexa will be available early in 2019.

In January at the Detroit auto show, Toyota debuted its Apple CarPlay integration when it took the wraps off of its redesigned 2019 Avalon full-size sedan. The automaker has been updating its infotainment software to be compatible with Apple's system. The latest Toyota infotainment software is Linux-based and is called Entune 3.0.

Previously, Toyota announced CarPlay compatibility for the 2019 C-HR and 2019 Corolla hatchback.

Toyota was among the last automakers to make some its cars compatible with Apple CarPlay, but it was one of the first to feature Amazon Alexa. None of the automaker's vehicles are Android Auto-ready, however.