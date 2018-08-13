2019 Honda Civic gets new look, standard active safety features, Sport trim

Big changes are happening to one of America's favorite small cars.

The new 2019 Honda Civic made its debut Monday with a slightly revised front and rear bumpers, standard suite of advanced safety features, and a new Sport trim for all body styles that was previously reserved for the Civic Hatchback.

Honda didn't announce how much the 2019 Civic coupe or sedan would cost when it goes on sale later this year, although it's likely to be slightly more than the 2018 version, which started at $19,835 for a Civic LX sedan.

All sedans and coupes now will be equipped with forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. The IIHS rated the system last year as "Superior" in avoiding low- and high-speed forward crashes, up to 25 mph. Previously, Honda only made the suite of safety features standard on top-level Touring editions.

A new Sport trim is wedged between base LX and popular EX grades and borrows much of its looks from the sporty Si versions, including a center-mounted trapezoidal exhaust finisher. Civic Sport coupes and sedans are equipped with 18-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and exterior accents such as a decklid spoiler and blacked-out trim pieces. The 2019 Civic Sport uses a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 158 horsepower teamed to a 6-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission.

Regardless of equipment, the new Civic sedan and coupe feature updated styling in the front and rear that include new bumpers, new headlights, and accents. Top Touring versions get bigger 18-inch wheels as standard equipment.