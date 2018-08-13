2019 Acura RDX safety, Tesla and the Saudis, VW diesel claims: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Acura RDX aces IIHS crash tests

The IIHS said last week that paying more for fancier headlights doesn't necessarily mean better nighttime visibility. The headlights fitted to the range-topping 2019 Acura RDX luxury crossover SUV earned an "Acceptable" rating, while the standard LED units in the base trim level scored "Good."

2019 Cadillac XT5 Review

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 doesn’t do much to set itself apart from other luxury crossover SUVs.

Some 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUVs may be replaced for faulty roof welds

Some owners of 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUVs may get a second chance at the new car smell.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presents Powerwall 2.0 and SolarCity solar roof

From Motor Authority:

Elon Musk says talks with Saudis led him to tweet "funding secured"

Tesla [NYSE: TSLA] CEO Elon Musk provided insight Monday behind his "funding secured" comment made last week when he floated the idea of taking the automaker private.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE interior leaked

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE is just around the corner, and today we have our first unmasked look at the SUV's interior.

2020 Cadillac CT4 spy shots

Cadillac's new small sedan has been spotted for the first time.

Volkswagen turbodiesels await their fate near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado Springs

From Green Car Reports:

Time is running out for VW diesel claims

Time is running out for owners of 2.0-liter VW TDIs to file their claims against the company and receive a settlement that could be worth at least $5,100.

Electrify America launches "Jetstones" ad campaign

If regular automakers aren't advertising their electric cars well enough, maybe purveyors of electric-car infrastructure can fill in the gaps.

Canadian gold mine cleans up its act with electricity

Mining operations get a lot of flack for creating environmental problems around the world. Yet they provide much of the basic material that keeps the global economy humming. Some mining companies are drilling down in their efforts to clean up their acts.