Mazda CX-5 diesel, 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, IIHS on self-driving tech: What's New @ The Car Connection

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
August 10, 2018

2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel certified by EPA at 29 mpg combined

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel is one step closer to arriving in showrooms. In certifying the 2018 CX-5 diesel for sale in the U.S., the EPA said that it is rated at 28 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined with front-wheel drive.

Developer derby: Amazon enters automotive arena with Alexa Auto voice-activated software

Forgot to turn your smart thermostat down at home before leaving? No problem, Amazon said Thursday. Just ask your car to do it. The e-commerce giant released an Alexa Auto Software Development Kit for new vehicles as a way to incorporate key functions of the voice-activated software into vehicle infotainment systems.

More style, less money: 2019 Audi A7 priced from $68,995

The 2019 Audi A7 will cost $68,995 when it arrives in the automaker's U.S. showrooms later this year, Audi said Thursday. That's about a $700 savings over the outgoing 2018 model, even though the new A7 features big tech upgrades inside and under its hood.

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

From Motor Authority:

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro became $3,340 more expensive for 2019

Toyota has doled out serious updates for its 2019 TRD Pro family. Specifically for the 2019 4Runner TRD Pro, this has resulted in a healthy price jump compared to the outgoing model. If you're interested in the newest version, you'll need to bring an extra $3,340 to the table in order to bring one home.

Ford's baby Bronco will share platform with Focus

Ford is working on a small SUV with rugged looks to rival the Jeep Renegade, with the company releasing the above teaser shot back in March.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N to debut at 2018 Paris auto show

Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty liftback variant sold overseas, and it's about to get the N performance treatment.

Tesla Model S dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

Tesla Model S dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

IIHS: Self-driving systems aren't that, and aren't ready for prime time

Self-driving systems aren't ready for prime time, says a new report by IIHS.

Beyond the federal tax credit: A Guide to Clean Car Incentives

The king of all financial incentives for plug-in cars is, of course, the federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

2019 Toyota Prius C preview: $900 price increase, fewer options

The most affordable hybrid on the market just got a little less so.

