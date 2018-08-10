Mazda CX-5 diesel, 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, IIHS on self-driving tech: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel certified by EPA at 29 mpg combined

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel is one step closer to arriving in showrooms. In certifying the 2018 CX-5 diesel for sale in the U.S., the EPA said that it is rated at 28 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined with front-wheel drive.

Developer derby: Amazon enters automotive arena with Alexa Auto voice-activated software

Forgot to turn your smart thermostat down at home before leaving? No problem, Amazon said Thursday. Just ask your car to do it. The e-commerce giant released an Alexa Auto Software Development Kit for new vehicles as a way to incorporate key functions of the voice-activated software into vehicle infotainment systems.

More style, less money: 2019 Audi A7 priced from $68,995

The 2019 Audi A7 will cost $68,995 when it arrives in the automaker's U.S. showrooms later this year, Audi said Thursday. That's about a $700 savings over the outgoing 2018 model, even though the new A7 features big tech upgrades inside and under its hood.

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

From Motor Authority:

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro became $3,340 more expensive for 2019

Toyota has doled out serious updates for its 2019 TRD Pro family. Specifically for the 2019 4Runner TRD Pro, this has resulted in a healthy price jump compared to the outgoing model. If you're interested in the newest version, you'll need to bring an extra $3,340 to the table in order to bring one home.

Ford's baby Bronco will share platform with Focus

Ford is working on a small SUV with rugged looks to rival the Jeep Renegade, with the company releasing the above teaser shot back in March.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N to debut at 2018 Paris auto show

Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty liftback variant sold overseas, and it's about to get the N performance treatment.

Tesla Model S dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

IIHS: Self-driving systems aren't that, and aren't ready for prime time

Self-driving systems aren't ready for prime time, says a new report by IIHS.

Beyond the federal tax credit: A Guide to Clean Car Incentives

The king of all financial incentives for plug-in cars is, of course, the federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

2019 Toyota Prius C preview: $900 price increase, fewer options

The most affordable hybrid on the market just got a little less so.