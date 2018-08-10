More style, less money: 2019 Audi A7 priced from $68,995

2019 Audi A7, January, 2018 media drive, Cape Town, South Africa,
August 10, 2018

The 2019 Audi A7 will cost $68,995 when it arrives in the automaker's U.S. showrooms later this year, Audi said Thursday. That's about a $700 savings over the outgoing 2018 model, even though the new A7 features big tech upgrades inside and under its hood.

The latest A7 will be offered in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels. Audi hasn't detailed individual option pricing, but it's safe to bet that a Prestige with several options and the mandatory $995 destination charge will top $80,000. With its hatchback body, the A7 is the more practical—and more stylish—sibling to the Audi A6 sedan.

MORE: Read our 2019 Audi A7 review

With its new A7, Audi swapped in a new turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The new engine pairs to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that cuts the gas engine out during idling to save fuel. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission shuttles power to all four corners.

2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7

Inside, the latest A7 loses last year's control knob in favor of a trio of screens on the options list. One that's optional in the instrument cluster handles vitals and can display a high-resolution Google Maps interface. Two touchscreens in the center stack handle navigation, audio, and climate controls.

A full suite of active safety gear such as automatic emergency braking comes standard on the A7. Options include active lane control, a system that automatically brakes the car if it senses an impact when the driver tries to turn left onto a different street, and traffic sign recognition.

