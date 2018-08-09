2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel certified by EPA at 29 mpg combined

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel is one step closer to arriving in showrooms. In certifying the 2018 CX-5 diesel for sale in the U.S., the EPA said that it is rated at 28 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined with front-wheel drive.

With all-wheel drive, the CX-5 diesel is rated at 27/30/28 mpg. Those looking for a big fuel economy improvement over the gas-fueled CX-5 won't find it. The front-wheel-drive CX-5 is rated at 25/31/28 mpg and the all-wheel-drive version comes in at 24/30/26 mpg.

The EPA's certification puts the CX-5 diesel one step closer to going on sale, but it is not the final jump. Mazda is staying tight-lipped about when a diesel-fueled CX-5 will go on sale in the U.S. and the automaker hasn't said how the U.S.-market CX-5 diesel engine will differ from a version of it sold in Europe.

Mazda CX-5 diesel vs gas ratings Enlarge Photo

"We can’t discuss specific timing of when the CX-5 diesel will be introduced in North America," Mazda spokesman Jacob Brown told The Car Connection.

In Europe, the CX-5 diesel is rated at 148 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.

When it finally goes on sale, the CX-5 diesel won't be nearly as thrifty as the 28/39/32 mpg front-wheel drive, diesel-fueled Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

The CX-5 diesel's arrival on the EPA's website was first noticed by Jalopnik Wednesday.