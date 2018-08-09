2019 Ford Expedition, Alfa Romeo 8C rebirth, California emissions: What's New @ The Car Connection

New York City Council caps Uber and Lyft vehicles

The New York City Council on Wednesday voted to impose a one-year freeze on new licenses granted to Uber, Lyft, and other ride-sharing vehicles.

Chilling IIHS video shows dangers of running a red light

Over 800 people died in vehicle accidents involving red light running in 2016, an increase of over 17 percent since 2012. Despite this, fewer communities across the country are using red light cameras at intersections.

2019 Ford Expedition Review

The 2019 Ford Expedition is a category-killer. It weds excellent performance with pure and clean styling and substantial cargo and people space, whether in standard or long-wheelbase Expedition Max form.

From Motor Authority:

More details on Alfa Romeo's new 8C supercar due by 2022

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in its latest product roadmap for Alfa Romeo revealed on June 1, confirmed plans for a new 8C tech flagship to join the Italian marque's fleet by 2022.

Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory

Porsche's rally cars of the 1980s are the stuff of legends. We're talking cars like the 911 SC RS and 959 Group B heroes.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145

Land Rover Range Rover fans can now ease their guilt of driving big SUVs around town thanks to the addition of a plug-in hybrid option, badged P400e, for both the Range Rover and smaller Range Rover Sport for the 2019 model year.

From Green Car Reports:

California warns it won't follow lower EPA fuel economy, emissions rules

In response to an EPA proposal to freeze emissions and fuel economy standards, California said it will not honor federal vehicle certifications if the proposal goes through.

OpEd: Who pays for principle in Trump's war on lower emissions and trade?

Last week the Trump administration unveiled a broad drawdown of fuel-economy regulations that had been aimed at cutting emissions from passenger vehicles.

Report: SEC investigating Musk tweet about taking Tesla private

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that federal financial regulators may be investigating a series of tweets sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggesting that the automaker was considering a large-scale stock buyback to take the company private.