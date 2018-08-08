Self-driving tech, Hellcat Redeye driven, Tesla to go private?: What's New @ The Car Connection

Age against the machine: IIHS finds that autonomous safety systems aren’t up to human level, yet

In case you needed yet another reason not to tune out when autopilot is active, an IIHS study released on Tuesday has found that advanced driver assist systems aren’t as robust as normal human reaction time.

Ford offers dealers $1,000 to find and fix Ranger pickups with Takata airbags

Ford is paying its dealerships to track down about 10,000 Ranger pickup trucks that the automaker and the NHTSA have told owners to stop driving until their faulty airbag components are replaced.

2019 Subaru Impreza Review

With the 2019 Impreza, Subaru courts its snowbelt base while piling on a high level of safety gear, a roomy interior, and decent fuel economy to appeal to places where snow isn’t a constant.

A pair of Dodge Demons are being auctioned off in Monterey Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye first drive review: Demon spawn

Horsepower Hill at Club Motorsports is a 14-percent grade at the scenic road course carved into the side of a mountain in Tamworth, New Hampshire. It’s a heartbreak climb uphill for most cars, but it’s child’s play for the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. One big number makes that possible: 797.

Volkswagen Grand California comes with bathroom, bunk bed

While we can only dream of a modern Microbus, Volkswagen customers overseas have a number of options based on the German automaker's Transporter and Crafter vans.

2019 Audi e-tron first ride: pulling all the brakes

Ignore the flashy, high-tech vehicle wrap, a cross between pixelated camouflage and hunting orange. The 2019 Audi e-tron is a non-event from inside, and that’s just what its maker intended.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presents Powerwall 2.0 and SolarCity solar roof Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Elon Musk announces he's considering taking Tesla private (Updated)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday he is considering taking the electric car company private.

Tesla board confirms it will consider Musk's privatization plan

Six of Tesla's board members issued a statement Wednesday morning confirming that they have been in discussions with CEO Elon Musk about taking the company private.

Sono Sion solar car starts testing in Germany

Solar cars are like sunny days—always waiting for tomorrow.