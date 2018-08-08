Ford offers dealers $1,000 to find and fix Ranger pickups with Takata airbags

Ford is paying its dealerships to track down about 10,000 Ranger pickup trucks that the automaker and the NHTSA have told owners to stop driving until their faulty airbag components are replaced.

Automotive News reported Wednesday that Ford will pay its dealers to locate and repair certain 2006 Ranger pickup trucks with Takata airbag sensors. About 75 percent of the roughly 35,000 trucks Ford called out in February have been repaired, a spokesperson told the trade journal.

The unprecedented move comes after Ford's warning that airbag inflators built by automotive supplier Takata can explode and send metal shrapnel hurtling toward drivers. About 35 million cars with Takata inflators have been recalled globally, but Ford is the first to incentivize its dealers to seek out vehicles that have not been fixed.

In May, the stepped in and augmented Ford's request with a plea of its own for truck owners to stop driving their vehicles until they are repaired.

Ford will provide free loan vehicles to owners while their trucks are repaired.

Not all 2006 Ford Ranger pickups fall under the "do not drive" order.

Late last year, Ford was notified of an airbag in a Ranger that killed a 56-year-old man in West Virginia. The automaker traced the production date for that airbag to determine what trucks were fitted with similarly faulty airbags.

About 2,000 Mazda B-Series pickup trucks built under contract by Ford at its St. Paul, Minnesota, assembly plant are also subject to the "do not drive" order.