IIHS responds to Uber crash, BMW dual-clutch, Best plug-in cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS faults Uber for deactivating Volvo's automatic emergency braking in fatal crash

In a report Tuesday, the IIHS said that Uber's decision to turn off active safety gear in its Volvo XC90 self-driving test vehicle contributed to the death of a pedestrian in Arizona in March.

2019 Mazda CX-9 to offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mazda said Monday that it will add Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cooled front seats, and a surround-view camera system as options to the 2019 CX-9 crossover SUV, all for a very slight cost increase of just $150 over last year’s model.

New York City to vote this week on historic cap for Uber, Lyft ride-sharing vehicles

New York City officials will vote this week on whether or not to cap the number of ride-sharing vehicles from apps like Uber and Lyft at the current level and bar any new vehicles from operating, save those that are handicap accessible.

2018 BMW M2 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

BMW M explains how to use its dual-clutch transmission

Do you remember when BMW was self-described as the Ultimate Driving Machine? Those days are long gone but BMW still cranks out a few hits.

Land Rover to introduce new modular platform starting with redesigned Defender

Land Rover is in the process of redesigning its Defender after the previous model ceased production in 2016 following a run that lasted more than three decades.

New Wiesmann sports car coming in 2019

After ceasing operations in 2014 due to insolvency, Germany's Wiessman and its collection of retro sports cars was brought back to life a year later by a couple of Indian investors based in the United Kingdom.

2019 Kia Niro EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

The 7 best plug-in cars for students going back to school

Today's environmentally conscious students are thinking more about the environment in the choices they make.

Why Tesla's court battle to sell cars in Michigan could set national template

In a case that could be a bellwether for Tesla, the car company has won some opening skirmishes in its 2016 lawsuit against the state of Michigan, which forbids the company from operating stores or selling cars in the state.

The first Volt from GM was also a plug-in hybrid, but it was built in 1980

Chevrolet's Volt wasn't the original, or even the first Volt from GM.