2019 Mazda CX-9 to offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mazda said Monday that it will add Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cooled front seats, and a surround-view camera system as options to the 2019 CX-9 crossover SUV, all for a very slight cost increase of just $150 over last year’s model.

The very mildly updated 2019 Mazda CX-9 will carry a new price of $33,275 including a mandatory $995 destination charge ($1,040 for buyers in Alaska). The modest bump includes the two popular smartphone projection technologies as standard in the Touring trim and above, and higher-level Grand Touring CX-9s are available with ventilated front seats and the all-around camera system.

The entry level Sport trim comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with a control knob, cloth upholstery, LED headlights and taillights, three-zone automatic climate control, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. This model is available with front-wheel drive as standard or all-wheel drive as an option.

Higher trim levels of the CX-9 are available with everything from an uprated 8.0-inch infotainment screen, radar cruise control, a power moonroof, Bose 12-speaker audio, navigation, and front parking sensors.

All versions of the 2019 CX-9 pack Mazda’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, which makes 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque sent to the wheels through a six-speed transmission.

The 2019 CX-9 will reach dealerships across the country in September.