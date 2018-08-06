More Nissan Versas added to Takata airbag recall

A handful of 2007-2008 Nissan Versa subcompacts have been added to the growing list of vehicles fitted with faulty Takata airbag inflators.

Nissan last month said that it had identified 233 Versa sedan and hatchback models with passenger-side airbag components that could explode. The cars were inadvertently not included in an earlier recall of the 2007-2011 Versa, meaning their owners were not contacted with instructions on how to have the airbag inflators replaced for free.

Nissan said in a government filing that it began mailing notices to Versa owners in late July, and the NHTSA acknowledged the recall last week. The affected Versas were built between December 7, 2006, and May 26, 2008. Owners concerned whether their vehicles are affected by the recall can contact Nissan at 1-800-867-7669.

2010 Nissan Versa Enlarge Photo

At fault are inflators—small explosive devices designed to set off airbags in the event of a collision—that could degrade in hot or humid climates. Nineteen automakers used inflators supplied by Japanese parts builder Takata between 2002 and 2015. The defective inflators have been linked to nearly two dozen deaths worldwide.

More than 37 million vehicles in the U.S. fitted with nearly 50 million inflators have been recalled so far. The defective inflators were fitted to both driver- and passenger-side airbag modules in some cars.

The Takata airbag recall is the largest in history.