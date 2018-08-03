BMW subscription, Ferrari F50 prototype, Tesla Autopilot: What's New @ The Car Connection

BMW slices subscription prices to take on Mercedes

A BMW subscription just became more than $1,000 cheaper as the luxury automaker seeks to better compete with Mercedes-Benz.

2019 Ram ProMaster Review

The 2019 Ram ProMaster pares its available engine lineup down to one this year: a gas-powered V-6 that’s used throughout the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles family.

1.1M Ram pickup trucks recalled over faulty tailgate latches

More than 1.1 million owners of 2015-2017 Ram trucks will soon receive recall notices in the mail to take their pickups into dealers to have their tailgate locking systems modified, the automaker said Thursday.

Mike Tyson-owned Ferrari F50 for sale Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari F50 prototype with an interesting history is up for grabs

A Ferrari F50 that was the star of the 1995 Geneva auto show and driven by multiple Formula 1 legends can be yours.

First comes thunder, then LFT-666: Lister redesignates its tuned F-Type

Lister revealed its first car since the 1993 Storm supercar earlier this year with an appropriate follow-up name: the Thunder. But, now Thunder is out, and the name LFT-666 is in.

Daniel Ricciardo to quit Red Bull to join Renault in 2019 F1 season

Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo will quit Red Bull Racing at the end of the current Formula 1 season to join Renault, where he'll race alongside the team's current driver Nico Hülkenberg in the 2019 season.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla will roll out new Autopilot later this month

Tesla announced Wednesday that it would release a complete update to its Autopilot system later this month, including new self-driving capabilities.

The 2018 Honda Clarity real-world review: enough to challenge the Chevrolet Volt?

I’ve owned two Chevrolet Volts, an early 2011 model and, currently, a second-generation 2017 version. I have loved them both.

Tesla Model S and X reportedly to get minimalist Model 3 interior

Apparently the problem with the Tesla Model S and Model X was that they're too normal.