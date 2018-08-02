Ram pickup recall, Mercedes-Benz CLS driven, Tesla Model 3 trade-ins: What's New @ The Car Connection

1.1M Ram pickup trucks recalled over faulty tailgate latches

More than 1.1 million owners of 2015-2017 Ram trucks will soon receive recall notices in the mail to take their pickups into dealers to have their tailgate locking systems modified, the automaker said Thursday.

2019 Volvo XC60 Review

The 2019 Volvo XC60 luxury compact crossover feels like an occasion.

2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir: a mid-size, full-luxe...hatchback?

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir strings together a lot of words that haven't always gone together. The new, range-topping 2019 Regal hatchback that Buick unveiled Tuesday is the latest to get the automaker's aspirational luxury treatment.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS first drive review: stylish, safe, and comfortable

Growing up in Sindelfingen, Germany, as the daughter of a Mercedes-Benz engineer who worked on three generations of the E-Class, Jennifer Schefczik heard the same thing over and over.

Mercedes-AMG will block Project One owners from flipping cars early

Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar is right up there with most anticipated cars of the decade, and with just 275 examples destined to be built you can bet they'll probably be worth a lot more than the $2.8 million retail price once on the used car market.

How Cosworth uses race data to develop self-driving tech

Cosworth isn't best known for its self-driving car technology, but that could very well change one day. The legendary maker of Formula 1 and other high-performance engines plans to expand into the self-driving car arena, and it's using race data to expedite its offerings.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

What Tesla Model 3 buyers trade in says something about them

Buyers driving home Tesla Model 3s are moving up.

Cummins issues diesel emissions recall larger than VW's

Diesel-engine giant Cummins agreed this week to the largest diesel recall in the history of the EPA, according to a Reuters report.

Tesla cuts losses on Model 3 sales, Musk promises profits next quarter

As it ramps up production of the Tesla Model 3, Tesla announced Wednesday that it reduced its financial losses in the second quarter—barely.